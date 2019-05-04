|
Theresa M. Beaudry, 83
Southbridge - Theresa M. (Berard) Beaudry, 83, of Charlton St., passed away on Saturday, May 4th, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after a brief illness.
Her husband, Charles E. Beaudry, passed away in 1989. She leaves her son, Kenneth R. Beaudry and his wife Sherry of Manassas, VA; her grandson, Christopher Beaudry and his wife Sibyl of Centreville, VA; her two great grandsons, Ethan Beaudry and Noah Beaudry; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Berard and her two sisters, Louise M. Mapplebeck and Anne M. Perreault. She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Lucien and Lena (Vachon) Berard and lived in Southbridge all her life.
Theresa worked in payroll for Hyde Tool Manufacturing in Southbridge for 32 years before retiring many years ago. She was a longtime active member of St. Mary's Parish, now St. John Paul II Parish, in Southbridge where she served as a lector and an altar server. She was also a member of the parish's St. Rita's Society and of it's St. Vincent du Paul Society. Terry was an avid bowler and belonged to the seniors bowling league in Southbridge.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 8th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Paul II Parish, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019