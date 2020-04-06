|
Theresa Y. (Gaudette) Cassavant, 77
SPENCER - Theresa Y. (Gaudette) Cassavant, 77, of Spencer, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after an illness.
She leaves her husband of 52 years, John F. Cassavant, her daughters Dianna J. Caffarena and her husband Pablo of Spencer and Debra A. Anderson and her husband Scott of Tolland, CT; three grandchildren, Nicolas Caffarena of Spencer, Mackenzie and Elisabeth Anderson of Tolland, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Donald Gaudette.
Theresa was a hairdresser for 55 years owning Theresa's Beauty Salon in Spencer before retiring in 2010.
Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Donat and Yvonne (Raymond) Gaudette and later graduated from David Prouty High School and also hairdressing school in Worcester.
The love of her life were her children, grandchildren & family. She was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and a longtime member and past President of the Gaudette-Kirk American Legion Post 138 Women's Auxillary.
Due to health concerns and restrictions on gatherings, funeral services are private with burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Church and a celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, 46 Maple St., Spencer, MA 01562.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020