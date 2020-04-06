Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Cassavant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa (Gaudette) Cassavant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa (Gaudette) Cassavant Obituary
Theresa Y. (Gaudette) Cassavant, 77

SPENCER - Theresa Y. (Gaudette) Cassavant, 77, of Spencer, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after an illness.

She leaves her husband of 52 years, John F. Cassavant, her daughters Dianna J. Caffarena and her husband Pablo of Spencer and Debra A. Anderson and her husband Scott of Tolland, CT; three grandchildren, Nicolas Caffarena of Spencer, Mackenzie and Elisabeth Anderson of Tolland, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Donald Gaudette.

Theresa was a hairdresser for 55 years owning Theresa's Beauty Salon in Spencer before retiring in 2010.

Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Donat and Yvonne (Raymond) Gaudette and later graduated from David Prouty High School and also hairdressing school in Worcester.

The love of her life were her children, grandchildren & family. She was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and a longtime member and past President of the Gaudette-Kirk American Legion Post 138 Women's Auxillary.

Due to health concerns and restrictions on gatherings, funeral services are private with burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Church and a celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, 46 Maple St., Spencer, MA 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -