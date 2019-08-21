|
Theresa Cocchiola, 91
Clinton - Theresa M. Cocchiola, 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in UMass Medical, Leominster Campus, surrounded by her loving family, following an illness.
She is survived by a sister, Rita Graham, and her husband, Rolla, of Clinton; a brother-in-law, Dennis Flynn, of Grafton; her nephews: Michael J. Hoag, Mark T. Hoag, and Richard D. Hoag, all of Clinton, Joseph B. Hoag of Westford, David W. Hoag of Chicago, IL, Connie, Sean, Matthew, and Brendan Flynn, all of Grafton, John Graham of Clinton, and Tim Graham of Cape Cod; her nieces, Mary Neeley-Winkler of Clinton, and Wendy Tash of Texas; many great-nieces and great-nephews. Three sisters, Mary Hoag, Jennie Cocchiola, and Ann Flynn, and a brother, Jeremiah "Jerry" Cocchiola, predeceased her.
Theresa was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of Giuseppe "Joseph" and Cristina (Ruberti) Cocchiola, and was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1946. Following graduation, she first worked at the former Colonial Press of Clinton, and then as an operator for New England Telephone and Telegraph Company, before embarking on a long career with Verizon.
A lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Theresa enjoyed her life to the fullest. She loved to travel, and spent many winters in Florida with her brother, Jerry, and sister, Rita, her husband, Rolla. Always on the go, she loved to dance, and enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, shopping in Boston, doing puzzles, and dining out. More than anything, she loved spending time in the company of her family; she will be truly missed.
Theresa's funeral will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 with a service at 11:00 a.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour at the funeral home on Friday morning, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019