|
|
Theresa L. Gadoury 91
DUDLEY - Theresa L Gadoury, age 91, of Dudley died Peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Jewish Health Care Center of Worcester. Theresa was born June 5, 1928 in North Grosvenordale, CT. She is the daughter of the late Rosario and the late Bella (Barrett) Blain.
She is survived by one son: Joseph Gadoury of Dudley her grandson, Brian D. Gadoury of Salt Lake City, UT; Sister In Law and angel Betty Ann Gadoury of Dudley.
Predeceased by her husband Arthur Gadoury ,daughter-in-law, Deborah Daniels, and brother, Ronald Blain. She was a faithful communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church.
She was employed by Thrifty Market as a book keeper for many years.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony Of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd. , Dudley When current restrictions are lifted . Burial was private in Sacred Heart Of Jesus Cemetery, Webster . www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020