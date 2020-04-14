|
Theresa A. Johnson
Worcester - Theresa A. (Maloney) Johnson, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the High Pointe House-Hospice in Haverhill, after an illness. Her loving husband, Clifford F. Johnson, pre-deceased her in 2004.
Theresa is survived by two sons, Clifford Johnson and his wife Deborah of Worcester, and Dana Johnson of Webster; two daughters, Cynthia Perry of Wells, Maine, and Kathleen Caslin of Weymouth; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was born in Millbury the last surviving of seven children born to Thomas and Elva (Hadley) Maloney.
Although she went to a beauty school, she chose to work as a quality control specialist for Sprague Electric, where she worked for many years, before retiring. Theresa spent many years enjoying activities at the Worcester Senior Center.
Funeral Services will be held privately and a Memorial Service, to celebrate her life will be at a later date. She will be entombed with her husband at Saint John's Mausoleum.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Worcester Senior Center, 128 Providence Street, Worcester, MA 01604
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020