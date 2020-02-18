|
Theresa A. Lawrence, 90
Northbridge - Theresa Anne (Paquette) Lawrence, 90, went home to Our Lord on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.
Theresa leaves her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Arthur Joseph Lawrence, and her three loving and loyal children who she centered her life around: Linda R. (Lawrence) Berkowitz and her husband, Harry A. Berkowitz, of Northbridge, Kenneth A. Lawrence and his wife, Rachel M. (Morin) Lawrence, of Milford, and Tammy M. (Lawrence) Murphy and her husband, Stephen Murphy, M.D., of Newark, DE. She also leaves seven grandchildren who loved her wholeheartedly and who gave her endless smiles and laughter: Shawn Berkowitz, M.D. and his husband, Paul Gould, Ph.D., of Chelmsford, Nathan Berkowitz and his wife, Carrie, of Northbridge, Andrew Lawrence, Ph.D., and his wife, Lianne, of London, UK, and Ty Murphy, Pharm.D., Erin Murphy, R.D.M.F., Hope Murphy and Kendal Murphy, all of Delaware; and a great granddaughter, Haley Rose Berkowitz, of Northbridge.
She was predeceased by her parents, John Baptiste and Rosalma (Merchant) Paquette, and five siblings: Jeannette Moore, Cecile Green, Doris Guiou, Leo Paquette and Wilfred Paquette.
Theresa was born in the Manchaug village of Sutton on November 25, 1929, and was educated in Sutton schools. She worked as a spinner at the Paul Whitin Manufacturing Co., Northbridge, and then at the Ethyl Corp., South Grafton, and at several local supermarkets.
A devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish, Northbridge. She enjoyed reading, walking, shopping, crocheting and knitting blankets, scarfs, slippers, hats and mittens for family and friends. Travel with her husband was a special favorite: Cape Cod and other beaches, Canada and Amish Country were favorite destinations.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a talented homemaker. She most of all enjoyed time spent with her family, cooking them wonderful meals and baked goods. She loved playing card games and chinese checkers (at which she was quite the expert) with her grandchildren as well as swimming and going places with them. She loved face-timing all of them when they were apart; her smile and laugh would light up their world.
Theresa's Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 24, in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 39 Church Ave., Northbridge. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. There are no calling hours. Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020