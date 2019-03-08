|
Theresa J. Logee, 90
Paxton - Theresa J. Logee, 90, of Paxton passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2019. Her husband, George Logee predeceased her. She was survived by her two children, Nancy Horniak and her husband, Edward of Holden and Mark Logee and his Cheryl of Paxton; four grandchildren, "her boys" Brian Dunn, Daniel, Brandon and Shawn Logee who were the love and joy of her life. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Askervitch and her brothers, Paul and Anthony Boudas.
Theresa was born in Worcester the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Puras) Boudas. Mrs. Logee worked for Stop & Shop for many years in the meat department. She was an avid flea market enthusiast. She loved watching sunsets with her husband at her lake house on Quaboag. Most of all, her greatest joy was her grandchildren and she will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019