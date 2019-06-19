|
Theresa P. MacDougall
UXBRIDGE - Theresa P. (Babineau) MacDougall, 84, of Uxbridge passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Emil J. MacDougall who died in 2008.
Mrs. MacDougall was a registered nurse at Metro-West Medical Center in Framingham for over 30 years and later worked at the medical practice of Dr. Promila Mathur in Medfield.
Phyllis was born August 3, 1934 in Cambridge, MA; daughter of the late Philip and Louise (Kelly) Babineau and was a graduate of the Mt. Auburn Hospital, School of Nursing, Cambridge.
A resident of Uxbridge for several years, she was a devoted grandmother, loved her family dearly, and was a faithful parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish in Linwood. Previously, she had been a resident of Franklin and Marlboro.
Mrs. MacDougall is survived by four children, Ronald J. and his wife Deborah MacDougall of Uxbridge; Ann Louise and her husband Michael Feenan of Nashua, NH; Lorraine J. and her husband Peter Sheridan of West Falls, NY and Mary T. and her husband James Ryan of Bellingham; a brother Stephen and his wife Anita Babineau of Medford; her dear cousin Claire Patten of Uxbridge, 16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4 – 7 PM in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 North Main Street, Rte. 122, Uxbridge.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood Street, Linwood.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Uxbridge.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019