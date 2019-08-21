|
Theresa V. Matasavage
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Theresa V. Matasavage, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
She is predeceased by her husband Anthony Matasavage in 1984; 2 sisters Grace and Antoinette. She leaves her son Peter Matasavage & his wife Ruth of North Brookfield; a brother John Dente of Worcester; a sister Christine Brunelle & her husband Paul of Worcester; 2 grandchildren Jessica Wentworth & Steven Matasavage; a great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Worcester and has lived over 50 years here in North Brookfield. Theresa was a longtime member of St.Josephs Church and sang in its choir. She enjoyed spending time and visiting at the North Brookfield Senior Center and always out and about in her beige Sierra Oldsmobile well into her 90's.
The funeral for Theresa will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with a Mass at 11:00am in St.Josephs Church, 296 N. Main St., North Brookfield. A calling hour will be held from 9:30-10:30am prior to the funeral in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery in Worcester. Donations may be made in her name to the North Brookfield Senior Center, 29 Forest St., N. Brookfield, MA.01535.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019