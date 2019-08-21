Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St.Josephs Church,
296 N. Main St.
North Brookfield., MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Matasavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Matasavage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Matasavage Obituary
Theresa V. Matasavage

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Theresa V. Matasavage, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

She is predeceased by her husband Anthony Matasavage in 1984; 2 sisters Grace and Antoinette. She leaves her son Peter Matasavage & his wife Ruth of North Brookfield; a brother John Dente of Worcester; a sister Christine Brunelle & her husband Paul of Worcester; 2 grandchildren Jessica Wentworth & Steven Matasavage; a great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Worcester and has lived over 50 years here in North Brookfield. Theresa was a longtime member of St.Josephs Church and sang in its choir. She enjoyed spending time and visiting at the North Brookfield Senior Center and always out and about in her beige Sierra Oldsmobile well into her 90's.

The funeral for Theresa will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with a Mass at 11:00am in St.Josephs Church, 296 N. Main St., North Brookfield. A calling hour will be held from 9:30-10:30am prior to the funeral in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery in Worcester. Donations may be made in her name to the North Brookfield Senior Center, 29 Forest St., N. Brookfield, MA.01535.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now