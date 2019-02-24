|
Theresa P. (Thibault) McNally, 92
Worcester - Theresa P. (Thibault) McNally, 92, of Worcester died Saturday, February 23rd in the Life Care Center of Auburn. Her first husband, Charles Demas died in 1991. She leaves her husband of 26 years, John F. McNally; a daughter, Sandra A. Sheil and her husband, Tom of Spencer; a grandson, Michael Sheil and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Claire T. Ericson who died in 1966; two brothers, Norman Thibault and Robert Thibault and a sister, Connie Laventure.
She was born in Spencer the daughter of William B. and Lydia M. (Ethier) Thibault and attended St. Mary's in Spencer. Theresa worked at Barnard's Department Store for many years. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Life Care Center of Auburn and New England Hospice for the care and support Theresa received.
Her funeral is Wednesday, February 27th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 9:30 AM until 10:300 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019