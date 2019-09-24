|
Theresa M. (Loughlin) Morse, 94
Newburyport - Theresa M. (Loughlin) Morse, 94, formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport following a brief illness.
Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate her life on Thursday, September 26th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, September 27th at St. Joseph's Church 194 Oxford St. N, Auburn. Please go directly to church. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear on Thursday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019