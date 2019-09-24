Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
194 Oxford St. N
Auburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Morse


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Morse Obituary
Theresa M. (Loughlin) Morse, 94

Newburyport - Theresa M. (Loughlin) Morse, 94, formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport following a brief illness.

Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate her life on Thursday, September 26th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, September 27th at St. Joseph's Church 194 Oxford St. N, Auburn. Please go directly to church. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear on Thursday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now