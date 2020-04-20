|
Theresa Nonnemacher, 94
Northborough / Clinton - Theresa Nonnemacher passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Northborough, MA with her family at her side. She is survived by her daughter Sheree Morris, Son-in-Law Richard Morris and Granddaughter Sarah Morris of Brooklyn, New York. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Nonnemacher, in 1991.
At Teri's request, all services are private. Arrangements are in care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. For a full obituary, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020