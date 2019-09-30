Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Theresa Osowski
Theresa Osowski


1927 - 2019
Theresa Osowski Obituary
Theresa M. (Starczewski) Osowski, 91

WORCESTER - Theresa M. (Starczewski) Osowski, 91 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.

Theresa was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John and Helena (Wilgocki) Starczewski. She graduated from David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School. Theresa worked as a Sterile Processor for St. Vincent's Hospital for many years retiring in 1982. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, an active member of the Czestochowa Guild of Catholic Women, enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Theresa's second husband, Walter J. Osowski passed away in 1997 and her first husband, Henry Courtemanche passed away in 1975. She is survived by her son, Richard H. Courtemanche and his wife Rose; her daughter, Theresa M. Camara all of Worcester; two step-sons, Edward J. Osowski of Houston, TX and John Osowski and his wife Martha of Fairport, NY; a step-daughter, Cynthia Polewaczyk and her husband Richard of Bradford, MA; six grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a niece. She is predeceased by a sister, Wanda Kopacz and a son-in-law, Steven Camara.

A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Ward St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
