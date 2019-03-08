|
|
Theresa M. Remian, 90
Southbridge - Theresa M. (Tremblay) Remian, 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 6th, in the Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center, Charlton, after an illness.
Her husband of 57 years, Andrew J. Remian, passed away in 2007. She leaves her son, Carl A. Remian and his wife Karen of Charlton; her daughter, Jane A. Green and her husband Kenneth of Raleigh, NC; and many nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Gail M. Vermette, passed away in 2005. She was also predeceased by her brother Rene Tremblay. She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Isadore and Exelina (Tavernier) Remian and lived here most of her life.
Theresa was a secretary at Superior Cakes in Southbridge for many years before retiring. She previously worked at the American Optical Co in Southbridge for many years. In her youth she modeled eyeglasses for the American Optical Co. She was a long-time member of St. Hedwig's Church in Southbridge. She was an avid bowler and an avid golfer. She enjoyed sewing and loved eating lobster. Theresa enjoyed playing Canasta with her family and friends. Theresa and her husband Andy enjoyed taking many trips to Florida together and wintered in Florida after they retired. She enjoyed gardening and had an excellent green thumb. Theresa was very adept at crossword puzzles and enjoyed writing poems for others and for special occasions.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Overlook Masonic Healthcare Center for all of the care and compassion they gave to Theresa during her illness.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in St. Hedwig's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, Everett St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019