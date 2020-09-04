Theresa Shimkoski

Theresa A. Shimkoski 98
Worcester - Theresa A. Shimkoski of Worcester died peacefully at the age of 98, on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the Jewish Health Care Center of Worcester. Born in Worcester, Theresa was the daughter of the late Mauro and Maria (DiPasquale) DiLiddo and was a lifelong resident of the city. Her husband of 72 years Henry W. Shimkoski died in 2014. Theresa leaves one son Dennis H. Shimkoski and his wife Colleen, one daughter Elaine M Noe and her husband James, one sister Mary Stewart, 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Theresa was predeceased by her 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
Theresa, a member of St. Stephen's Church for almost 80 years, was a devote woman of faith who loved her prayer time and recited the rosary daily. Her very large family and many extended family members will always remember her kindness, gentle beauty, independence and most importantly, her love for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Theresa's calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020. Calling hours will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. A funeral Mass will follow at 11am at St. Mary's Church 114 Princeton St. Jefferson, Ma 01522. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Worcester. Live Streaming for those who are unable to attend Theresa's services will be available Tuesday at 11am by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com
, click on "Live Services". Due to the COVID pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required by all in attendance.
In memory of Theresa please consider making memorial contribution to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
To leave a note of condolence for the family or to share a memory of Theresa, please go to www.mercadantefuneral.com