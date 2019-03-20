|
Theresa M. "Terry" (Tetreault) Sullivan, 93
NORTHBRIDGE - Theresa M. "Terry" (Tetreault) Sullivan, 93, passed away on March 19, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, John J. "Jack" Sullivan Jr. in 1991, and her daughter Roberta J. Sullivan in 1997.
She is survived by 3 children, Kathleen Desjourdy of Charlton, Linda Sullivan of Uxbridge, and Michael Sullivan of Benicia, CA; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Oliver.
Born in Richford, VT on Aug. 27, 1925, Terry was the daughter of Ethan and Ila (Blair) Tetreault and lived in Whitinsville for 77 years. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School and married the love of her life Jack once he returned from his service in WWII. Terry worked as a waitress for Friendly's restaurant in town for 36 years, and was a diligent homemaker. She lived a simple and peaceful life, enjoyed nature and spending time with her adored dog and her family. She was a woman of great faith, and a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick's Church.
Terry's Funeral Mass will be held on Thurs. March 28 at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will be privately held in St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date convenient to her family. Calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 9-10:30 in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
