Theresa M. Tierney, 66
Clinton - Theresa M. (Nosek) Tierney, 66, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Leominster Hospital, after a period of declining health. She was reunited with her son, Brian P. Tierney, who died on February 28, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Edward C. Tierney, Sr.; their son, Edward C. Tierney, Jr., and his wife, Liza, of Clinton; her beloved grandson, Weston Tierney, of Clinton; three siblings: Helen Martino and her husband, Ralph, of Marlborough, Frank T. Nosek and his wife, Kathleen, of Franklin, and Donna Matukas, and her husband, Jack, of California and Kentucky; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Theresa was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Frank A. and Helen R. (Polewaczyk) Nosek. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1971.
For more than 30 years before retirement, "Terry" worked as the Office Manager for the Clinton Item Newspaper.
She was a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and a life-long member of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Church, where she was actively involved in church activities such as the Polish Picnic and the Church Bazar, for decades.
A loving mother, she devoted much of her time to assisting with activities in which her boys were involved. Most notably was her support and involvement with Boy Scout Troop 4, Clinton, for which she remained the Treasurer until the time of her death. In addition, she served as a chaperone and fundraiser for Clinton High's FIRST Robotics Team when her sons were in high school, and was a long-time Tribute Road Race Committee Member.
She enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, knitting, macramé, and cooking. Theresa continued the traditions of her parents and grandparents, preparing delicious and authentic Polish dishes, and was especially well known for her Kapusta and Golumpki.
Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, immediate funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. A public funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Clinton, followed by a Celebration of Life, will later be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the Tierney family suggests that memorial donations be made to Boy Scout Troop 4, c/o Jim Garreffi, 12 Robert Memorial Drive, Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Theresa, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020