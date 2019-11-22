|
Theresa Trapasso 57
Worcester - Theresa "Terri" (Chase) Trapasso, 57, A loving wife, mother, daughter and friend left this earth on Thursday, November 21, 2019, unexpectedly in her sleep at home in Worcester, leaving heartache for family and friends.
Terri was born in Marlborough, on December 14, 1960, the eldest child of Francis "Topper" and the late Beverly (Dinsmore) Chase, Raised and educated in Hudson, Terri graduated from Hudson Catholic High School in 1978. She then earned her bachelor's degree from Worcester State College in 1982. She then accepted a position with the Digital Equipment Corporation, and later became Production Control Coordinator for Raytheon Corporation for ten years. Her final employed position was as a Social worker for the BayPath Elder Services. While working at Raytheon, Terri met the love of her life who became her husband, Frank Trapasso. They married in 1992, creating a loving home that was welcoming to family and friends. In 1997, they welcomed their beloved daughter, Tia.
Despite five major surgeries that fully reconstructed her spine, Terri lived her life with a spirit and cheerfulness that surmounted her constant pain and discomfort. She put on a brave face that always found the best in every day. Their home always had a door that was open and inviting to their family and friends. Terri's greatest joy was watching Tia evolve into a young woman who is exemplary in every way. She looked forward to Tia's imminent college graduation and watching her embark on a career as a teacher. Terri also loved spending time with her father, Topper, and helping him in any way she could.
The devastated loved ones Terri leaves behind are; her husband, Frank; her daughter, Tia and her longtime boyfriend, Evan; her father, Francis "Topper" Chase; a brother, Brian Chase and his partner, Tina; nieces, Carissa, Natalie and Annelise; her former sister-in-law, Lori; many friends and loving neighbors including Rosa and Shawn; Joni; Rick; and Connie and her beloved kitty, Butter. Besides her mother, a brother Jeffrey also predeceased her.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Monday, November 25th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 26th at 11:30 am in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Scoliosis Foundation, 5 Cabot Pl # 5, Stoughton, MA 02072
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019