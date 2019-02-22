|
Theresa M. Tremblay
Webster - Theresa M. (Sydor) Tremblay, 91, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Her husband of 62 years, Alexander A. Tremblay died in 2011.
She leaves a son, Robert M. Tremblay, Sr. and his wife Patricia J. Tremblay with whom she lived; a daughter, Sandra M. and her husband Robert P. Guzas, Sr. of Nashua, NH; 7 grandchildren, Robert Guzas, Jr., Daniel Guzas and his wife Audrey, Brian Guzas and his wife Emily, David Guzas and his wife Jill, Robert Tremblay, Jr., Julie Tremblay and Michael Tremblay; 8 great-grandchildren, Angelique, Abigail, Evan, Martin, Gabriella, Diana, Cora and Mary; a sister, Bernice "Bunny" Pieleski of North Grafton. Theresa is predeceased by her brother Theodore Sydor and sister Gladys Rembiszewski.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Walter and Bernice (Rodnick) Sydor. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1947.
Theresa worked as an inventory clerk at Command Bearing in Auburn and also was a sales clerk for Filene's in Worcester and for Shack's in the Auburn Mall retiring in 2009.
She was an active member of Saint Joseph's Church in Auburn, belonging to the Women's Club and the Baptism Ministry. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, cleaning, and spending time at the beach. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at Saint Louis Church, 14 Lake Street, Webster, MA (Please meet at church). Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests donations in her memory be made to either: Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507 or to the 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019