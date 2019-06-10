|
Theresa I. Ward, 83
Auburn - Theresa I. (LaVallee) Ward, 83, of Auburn died Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Auburn Life Care Center. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa "Lynn" Dupont, Tammy Lee Robinson and Andrea Marie Ward, all of Auburn and Maryann, wife of Rich Desrosiers of Woodstock, CT; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son Chandler J. Bousquet Jr; a brother, Al Vaillancourt, a sister Eleanor Wheeler and her longtime companion of forty-one years, Hank Weagle. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Harvey and Lillian (Brier) LaVallee.
Ms. Ward graduated from the former David Hale Fanning Trade School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. She passed her time watching old movies, listening to country music and keeping up with her Red Sox. Her pride came from her children whom she loved very much and will miss her dearly.
The funeral will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester with a Mass at 10:30 am in St. John's Church, 44 Temple St. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019