Theresa Wright
1920 - 2020
Theresa M. Wright

Auburn - Theresa M. (Blanchard) Wright, 99, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020. Her husband of 59 years, Earl L. Wright, passed away in 2005. She leaves behind a son, Barry Wright and his wife, Denise of Fairfax, VA and a daughter, Karen Gauthier and her husband, Arthur of Charlton Depot, MA. She also leaves three grandchildren, Jason Wright of Joppatowne, MD, Nicole Wright of Cochranville, PA and Dustin Kruckas of Auburn, MA. She leaves several great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Norma Lively of Athol, many nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by a sister, Patricia Wickham and a brother, Paul Blanchard. Born in Caraquet, New Brunswick, Canada September 3, 1920, to the late Bruno and Lauza (Dugas) Blanchard. Terry emigrated to the U.S. at a very young age and became a naturalized citizen. The family settled in Derry, NH where she graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1939. Soon after, Terry moved to Athol to live with an aunt and to work in the area. There she met her "one true love" Earl "Bill" Wright and they were married in 1946. They moved to Northampton for 18 years and then Auburn where she has lived for over 50 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church of Auburn for that many years as well. Bill and Terry had a long and wonderful life together. She was a typical 50's mom and stayed home to bring up us kids and help create wonderful childhood memories. After Bill retired, they traveled around the U.S. and Europe and have 100's of pictures to show for it. For herself, Terry took up some night classes in woodworking, cake decorating, sewing and stained glass. She also loved to read, do crossword puzzles, Sudoku, play cards and bake. Once they moved to Auburn, Terry join a bowling league at the old Thunderbird Bowl and bowled for many years. Terry was a great wife, partner, mother and friend. She was the foundation of the family because family was important to her and her children and their families were her pride and joy. We wish you Godspeed, Mom, with all the love and prayers we hold in our hearts and a tearful goodbye for now. Dad is waiting for you to take your hand and bring you back to his side. The family would like to thank everyone at Care Central VNA & Hospice for their exceptional support and compassion, especially to Tara, Michelle and Brian and to the Visiting Angels of Worcester for the excellent companion care by Pearl that was given to our Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Care Central VNA, 191 Pakachaug St., Auburn, MA 01501, or to Visiting Angels-Worcester, 255 Park Ave. Suite 1021, Worcester, MA 01609. Due to the current COVID-19 issues, there will be no calling hours. Mass at Our Lady Immaculate Church in Athol will be private and burial will be alongside her husband in Highland Cemetery in Athol. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
