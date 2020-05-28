Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Therese (Ledger) Archambeault

Therese (Ledger) Archambeault Obituary
Therese L. (Ledger) Archambeault, 90

EAST BROOKFIELD - Therese L. (Ledger) Archambeault, 90 of E. Brookfield, died peacefully, Saturday, May 24, 2020 at her home following a long illness.

She was the wife of Albert E. Archambeault who died in 1990. She leaves her son John D. Archambeault, Sr. and his wife Victoria of Nashua, NH, and her daughter Sheryl A. Carpentier and her husband Mark of E. Brookfield; her sister Joan Bedard of E.Brookfield; three grandchildren, Laura Khan, John Archambeault, Jr. and Michael Carpentier; three great grandchildren, Amara, Evangeline and Isaac Khan, several nieces and nephews.

Therese was born in Worcester, the daughter of John J. and Louise (Hebert) Ledger and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. She was a billing clerk at the former Wm.E.Wright Co. in West Warren before retirement. She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in E. Brookfield. Therese was part of Summit ElderCare for 10 years. The family would like to especially thank, Susan Daugherty, Lucille Brennan, and Mary Burke who were integral in our mother's care.

Due to health restrictions, a memorial Mass will be held at a time to be announced in St. John the Baptist Church, No. Brookield Rd., E. Brookfield followed by burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the church or E. Brookfield Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 356, E. Brookfield, MA, 01515.

The J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 31, 2020
