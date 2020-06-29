Therese L. (Leger) Archambeault, 90EAST BROOKFIELD - Therese L. (Leger) Archambeault, 90, of E. Brookfield, died peacefully at home, Sunday May 24, 2020 surrounded by family following a long illness.She was predeceased by her husband Albert E. Archambeault who died in 1990. She leaves her son John D. Archambeault Sr. and his wife Victoria of Nashua, NH, and her daughter Sheryl A. Carpentier and her husband Mark of E. Brookfield; her sister Joan Bedard of E. Brookfield; three grandchildren, Laura Khan, John D. Archambeault, Jr. and Michael Carpentier; three great grandchildren, Amara, Evangeline and Isaac Khan, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Pauline Dilling.Therese was born in Worcester, the daughter of John J. and Louise (Hebert) Leger and later graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. People knew her as one of "The Leger Girls." She was a billing clerk at the former Wm.E.Wright Co. in West Warren and she also worked at Gavitt Wire for some time before retirement. She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in E.Brookfield; Therese was very devout and active in the church. She was part of the St Anne's Guild at St. John's. Until her health became debilitating, she also served on the Council of Aging and was active with the East Brookfield Seniors. She served as an Election Worker for many years in East Brookfield. Family was everything to Therese. She always placed the needs of others over her own. She had the uncanny ability to draw people out as she listened with compassion. She was beloved by many. Therese was part of Summit Elder Care for 10 years. The family would like to especially thank Susan Daugherty, Lucille Brennan, and Mary Burke who were integral in our mother's care.A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 10th at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, No. Brookield Rd., E. Brookfield followed by burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Church or the E. Brookfield Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 356, E. Brookfield, MA, 01515. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.