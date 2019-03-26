|
Therese A Boucher
Shrewsbury - Therese A. Boucher, 89, of Shrewsbury died Wednesday March 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Worcester, Therese was the daughter of Hector R. and Beatrice L. (Lucier) Berard. Therese was a graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary, St. Stephen's High School and a graduate of Quinsigamond Community College. She worked for many years at Digital Equipment Corporation and before retiring at the St Francis Home as a receptionist. In 1952 Therese married Regent D. Boucher who predeceased her in 2010; together they owned and operated Regent D. Boucher Contracting. Therese was a member of the former St. Joseph Church in Worcester and was a current parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Parish.
Therese leaves one son, David Boucher and his wife Linda, three daughters; Michele Boucher-Johnson and her husband Gregory, Daniele Sandvos and her husband Paul and Jennifer Macduff and her husband Craig. Her brothers Roland and Richard Berard, sister Claire Wasgatt and granddaughter Casey Macduff all predeceased her. Therese leaves her grandchildren Kristin Shuley and husband Mike, Jeremy Johnson and wife Chloe, Matthew Boucher and wife Yen, Dylan Johnson and wife Alyssa, Chelsea Smith and husband David, Corey M Sandvos, Stefan P Sandvos and Corie and Kylie Macduff . She also leaves her greatgrandchildren Nathan, Ryan, Isabella, Ava, Anya, Madeline and Sofia as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Therese was an avid reader, enjoyed French foreign films and had an interest in history. She was a talented seamstress, prolific knitter and spent many hours in her gardens. Therese created many special memories with her family and was loved for her unwavering love, kindness and support. She was a devout Catholic and found solace and peace in her faith at the end of her life.
A memorial service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10am in St. Joan of Arc Church 570 Lincoln St. Worcester. There are no calling hours and Internment will be private. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester is assisting the family with Therese's arrangements.
