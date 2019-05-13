Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
639 Mt. Pleasant Ave
Providence, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese DeSanto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese DeSanto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Therese DeSanto Obituary
Therese DeSanto, 86

Providence, RI - Therese (Sullivan) DeSanto, 86. of Providence, RI, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Miriam Hospital. She was the wife of the late Frank DeSanto and the sister of Eugene Sullivan, as well as the late Paul Sullivan and Irene Steinburg. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Agnes (Hassett) Sullivan. Therese graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing and worked as an industrial nurse at Wyman-Gordon, Narragansett Electric, and other companies.

Therese is survived by her brother and four nieces who cared for her over many years: Lizabeth O'Grady, Ellen Wilson, Carol Morey, and Mary Ellen (DiSanto) Liscio; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday Morning, May 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, RI followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence, RI. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Therese's memory may be made to: Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, RI 02911. maceroni.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now