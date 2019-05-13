|
Therese DeSanto, 86
Providence, RI - Therese (Sullivan) DeSanto, 86. of Providence, RI, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Miriam Hospital. She was the wife of the late Frank DeSanto and the sister of Eugene Sullivan, as well as the late Paul Sullivan and Irene Steinburg. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Agnes (Hassett) Sullivan. Therese graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing and worked as an industrial nurse at Wyman-Gordon, Narragansett Electric, and other companies.
Therese is survived by her brother and four nieces who cared for her over many years: Lizabeth O'Grady, Ellen Wilson, Carol Morey, and Mary Ellen (DiSanto) Liscio; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday Morning, May 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, RI followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence, RI. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Therese's memory may be made to: Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, RI 02911. maceroni.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019