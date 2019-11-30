|
Therese M. Descoteau, 91
Worcester - Therese M. (Auger) Descoteau, 91, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Holy Trinity Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was predeceased by her husband Armand L. Descoteau in 2015. She is survived by her five daughters, Suzanne (Descoteau) Desy of West Boylston, Denise Descoteau and Kathleen Hebert of Holyoke, Michele (Descoteau) Quinn and her husband Timothy of Worcester, Annette (Descoteau) Williamson and Nicholas Laskes of Brookfield, and Renee (Descoteau) McGrath of Worcester; four grandchildren, Scott Desy, Keith Desy and his wife Courtney, Danielle Williamson, and Nicole Williamson and her husband Luke Henshaw; one great grandchild Norah Desy.
Therese was born in Worcester and graduated from Holy Name High School. She worked as a secretary with Crompton and Knowles Company and De Young Wasgatt Financial prior to retirement in 1992. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church (Holy Family Parish), and spent many years involved with the church associations and ministries. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, knitting, and spending time in Maine during the summer with her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Marion (Lavallee) Auger, her brothers Armand and Leo Auger, and her sisters, Isabelle Morin, Pauline Savage, Constance Auger, Bernadette Auger, and her son-in-law, Peter Desy.
Therese's entire family would like to thank Acclaim Home Health Care for their care and support throughout the years. Additionally, the family is grateful to the staff of JHC Hospice in Worcester for their guidance and support during Therese's last few weeks.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Therese's family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St, Worcester, MA. Her funeral will follow with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church- Holy Family Parish, 35 Hamilton St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elder Services of Worcester Area, Inc., 67 Millbrook Street, Suite 100, Worcester, MA 01606 or JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019