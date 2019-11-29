|
|
Therese "Terrie" (Langlois) Ozaniak, 73
Webster - Therese "Terrie" (Langlois) Ozaniak age 73 passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Univ. Of MA Healthcare Center Hospital in Worcester. She leaves her husband of 52 years, Adam A. Ozaniak, a daughter and her husband, Karolyn and Keith Champagne of Douglas, two grandchildren, Natalie and William. She also leaves a sister Anne Ricci or Melbourne, FL and nieces and nephews. Terrie was born in Southbridge daughter of the late Gerald Langlois and Therese (Lafleche) Langlois and lived in Webster most of her life. Terrie was a service representative for NYNEX for 35 years. She is a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and is a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Society, daughters of St. Ann and active in all church activities. She and her husband took part in marriage encounters through the years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed travel, but closest to her heart was quality time with family, especially her grandchildren. The funeral will be held, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster with a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dudley Hill Rd., Dudley, MA. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Calling hours at the funeral home are Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 from 5 PM -8 PM. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UMASS Memorial, Office of Advancement, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545, Attn: Department of Gynecological Oncology or Palliative Care Team.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019