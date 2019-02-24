|
Therese L. Perodeau, 92
MILLBURY - Therese L. (Martin) Perodeau also known as "T", Terry, Mrs. P., The´re`se, age 92, passed away on Feb. 22nd 2019.
Grieve not for what has been lost, but embrace and find strength in what was left behind! Daughters, Susan, Judy and son-in-law, Ovide, Debbie, Teresa; Son, David and daughter-in-law, Dasha; Grandchildren, Samantha and husband Andrew, Patrick, Stephanie, Michael Henry, Abby and Alisa; Great Grandchildren, Liam and Korahn.
Thank you to all for letting our mother love you and care for you as your mamma, your sister, your aunt, your friend, your girl scout leader and your volunteer teacher.
Therese graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and Salter's Secretarial School. She was executive secretary to the district manager of Showcase Cinemas and then secretary for the department of Youth Services until retirement. At 80 years old, her favorite job was a volunteer reading teacher at Elmwood Elementary School in Millbury. She was also the greatest Girl Scout leader for fifteen years. She loved going to her "Terry Tauras" trailer at Whispering Pine's Campground, near Misquamicut Beach, especially with her grandchildren! She loved riding up and down the New England Coast in a 1932 Model A antique car with her loving friend.
Her children stand proud that she was a wonderful special mother! Mom, rest your loving heart, mind and soul, and sleep in peace! Always remember, God reunites those who have loved.
Family and friends will honor and remember Therese's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 27th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following the visitation in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at W.C.M.P. in Paxton. Please visit Therese's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019