Thomas E. Baker, 83
Clinton - Thomas Edward Baker, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Mary Anne Morse Center in Natick, MA after a long illness.
He spent his childhood in Clinton, Massachusetts, the son of Edward and Dina (Bianchi) Baker, and lived in both Northborough and Mashpee, Massachusetts for much of his adult life. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1958. He obtained his Master's Degree from WPI in 1960.
In 1958, he married the late Mary Anne Horgan who passed in 1991, and together they had two children: Julie Baker Barnhill, and Timothy Joseph Baker.
He worked as an engineer for Sylvania Corporation upon graduation and eventually moved to Raytheon Corporation in Sudbury, MA, where he would be employed for nearly 30 years as a senior consulting scientist until his semi-retirement. He subsequently worked as an independent engineering consultant for a decade, during which time he met his wife of 19 years, Marie Baker. Soon after, Tom and Marie moved to Mashpee, MA and he taught chemistry part-time at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Killingly, CT. In his retirement years, he enjoyed several hobbies including golfing, going to concerts, volunteering at the local Boys and Girls Club and building websites that supported his interests. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed a fulfilling, diverse and noteworthy career, having made significant contributions to both the Gemini and Apollo space programs, as well as several ballistic defense projects including the Patriot Missile. His Radome design work is still in active service on board the Presidential Air Force One. His work was published in multiple trade journals, and he was granted several patents over the course of his career including chemical materials patents related to coatings, films and adhesives that improved oxidation resistance at elevated temperatures.
He leaves his wife, Marie Baker; his two children, Julie Baker Barnhill of Baltimore, MD, and Timothy Baker of San Diego, CA; his sister, Mary Linda Boynton, of Lancaster, MA, his nephew, Brian Novak, of Lancaster, MA; three grandchildren: Katie Barnhill, Jackson Barnhill and Olivia Baker; and three step-sons, among them, Ben McGovern and his wife, Lisa, and Brian McGovern.
Tom's funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019