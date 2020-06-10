Thomas Barrett
Thomas J. Barrett, Sr. (Hummer), 76

Worcester - Thomas J. Barrett, Sr. (Hummer), 76, died on Monday June 8, 2020 of respiratory failure. He lived in Worcester all his life, he was a roofer for over 50 years. Son of Mary (Theresa McKinnon) and John F. Barrett. His brothers John A. Barrett and Joseph Lennon predeceased him. He has two sisters Katherine A. Lennon of N. Providence R.I. And Patricia C. Lombardi with her husband Timothy Lombardi of Cranston R.I.

He leaves his Sons, Thomas J. Barrett Jr. of Allston, William C. Barrett of Revere and Richard Sanford of Spencer. His Daughters, Lisa Gerardi and Christine Barrett of Worcester and Melissa Barrett-Thomas with her husband Leroy Thomas of Spencer. He has 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Thomas was an avid sports fan, he loved The Patriots, Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys. He loved playing cards, watching westerns and spending time with his family.

There are no calling hours. His private funeral will be held when it is safe for everyone. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America at www.lcfamerica.org. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street is assisting the family.

www.worcesterfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
