Thomas Johnson Barter, Sr.
Spring Hill, FL - (TJ), 72, of Lutz, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Diane C. (Lew) Barter (d. 2009). TJ was born in Marlborough, MA on December 2, 1947 to Carl A. Barter (d.) and Janet (Gibbs) Barter (d.). TJ is survived by his two children from his first marriage: daughter Georgiana Barter and her three children Brandon, Samantha, and Victoria, of Manchester, NH, and son Thomas J. Barter, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth and their two children Breanna and George, of Morris Plains, NJ. TJ is also survived by his two brothers: older brother Alfred W. Barter and his wife Lydia of Spencer, MA and twin brother Terence G. Barter and wife Diane of Berlin, MA. TJ is also survived by his family-in-law the Lew's, many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and many close friends. He is also survived by his close friend and caretaker Nancy Chancey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the ASPCA. Due to COVID-19 services will be scheduled at a later date. You may share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family at www.turnerfuneralandcremation.com
. Turner Funeral Home, 14360 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34609.
