Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
80 Union St.
Clinton, MA
Thomas G. Baum, 71

Clinton - Thomas G. Baum, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following an illness. He is survived by his daughters, Kristen Lundeen & husband David of Weare, NH; Jocelynn Reed & husband Eric of Mesa, AZ; and Maureen Baum & fiancé Tracy Peralta of Phoenix, AZ; his sister, Nancy Missud & husband Jean of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabrielle, John, Sophia, Emelie, Maxine, Owen, and Tatum Lundeen, Wesley, Colin, Brady, and Eric Reed, Jr.; extended family and many dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his sister Margaret "Peg" Gadbois.

Tom was born in Clinton to the late Herbert and Mary "Mae" (Garvey) Baum. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1965 and continued studies at the University of Houston. Tom enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Coast Guard, and was deployed during the Vietnam War for a tour of duty throughout Southeast Asia aboard the USCGC Sherman. He returned home safely to begin his career as a field technician with Worcester Business Machines and later worked with New England Copy Specialists before joining Hewlett-Packard, from where he ultimately retired after many years. Tom proudly served as a life member, Trustee, and past Exalted Ruler of the Clinton Lodge of Elks, and as a former District Deputy for the Massachusetts Elks Association. He held membership with the Clinton VFW, volunteered for the Clinton Senior Center, and Meals on Wheels program. A sports enthusiast, Tom was an avid golfer who played in numerous leagues and a long-time umpire for Little League Baseball. Above all he was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him. Funeral services are to be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, and burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3 until 5PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Thomas G. Baum to , 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 10, 2019
