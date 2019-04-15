|
|
Thomas J. Bien, 66
Millbury - Thomas J. Bien, 66, passed away on Sunday, April 14th 2019 surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.
Tom leaves his wife of 39 years, Lisa K. (Caefer) Bien; three children, Sarah E. Conlon and her husband, Eugene of Millbury, Jennifer J. Posterro and her husband, Jamie of Ashland and Sean P. Bien and his wife, Kelly of Millbury; seven grandchildren; his mother, Wanda V. (Bachuszewicz) Bien of Millbury and three brothers, Richard, Christopher and Francis Bien all of Millbury. He is predeceased by his father, Stanley Bien.
Tom was a well-respected concrete contractor, operating Bien Construction of Sutton for over 30 years. He appreciated all things outdoors, and especially loved spending time hunting or fishing. In his younger years, he also enjoyed circle track racing and classic cars.
Family and friends will honor and remember Tom's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, April 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, April 19th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. Please visit Tom's tribute at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019