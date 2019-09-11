Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
Resources
1989 - 2019
Thomas Boot Obituary
Thomas Jeffrey Boot, 29

Oxford - On Monday, September 9, 2019, Tom Boot died unexpectedly at the young age of 29. Tom was born and raised in Sudbury and graduated from Hudson Catholic High School in 2008. He is survived by his loving girlfriend and light of his life, Jessica Marois of Oxford; his parents, Jeffrey and Phyllis (DeCesar) Boot of Oxford; and his sister, Danielle DiBoot and her husband Matt DiBoot of Rowley. He is also survived by his grandmother, Joyce Boot of Englewood, FL, and several aunts and uncles, including Jay and Sandra Boot of Englewood, FL, Philip and Anne Marie DeCesar of Acton, Mary Frances DeCesar of Brighton, Catherine Forbes of Malden, and Jane Yee of Milford; as well as many cousins.

Tom was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved to hike, fish, swim, listen to music, and workout. He also loved his four-legged family pets, Molly, Frankie, and Bandit. Tom was a huge fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins. He worked for R.J. Devereaux Company. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
