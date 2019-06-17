|
|
Thomas N. Boyd, 62
WORCESTER - Thomas Nealon Boyd, 62 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with his loving and dedicated wife and his two beautiful children right by his side.
Thomas is survived by his best friend and caring wife of 37 years, Susan E. (Bentekovics) Boyd. Tommy was the extremely proud father to his son and "My Buddy", Donny Boyd and his little rock and forever birthday twin, his daughter, Kelly Boyd both of Worcester. Most importantly, Tommy was a proud and dedicated grandfather to his pride and joy grandson, Liam Thomas Boyd. Tommy also leaves his sisters, Judy Connor of Cape Cod, Patty Binienda of Grafton, his twin, Mary Boyd of Florida and Michelle Brunelle of Millbury; a brother, Robert Boyd of Worcester. Tommy had a very special and unbreakable bond with all his nieces and nephews. They all adored their uncle Tom so much and his amazing close relationship with Mrs. B, Veronika, Mary and Frankie. He is predeceased by a brother, Douglas Boyd.
Tommy was born and raised in Worcester, a son of the late Donald E. and Lucille (Nealon) Boyd and where he graduated of St. Peters High School. Tommy worked as a manager for UPS for over 25 years, where many of his co-workers became great friends and part of his extended family. Tom was also a devoted member of the Marine Corps League in Worcester where friends became family who he loved dearly. Tom was a man of unshakeable faith and always taught his children and grandson to lean on God. Tommy loved life, his lake view from his home and spending time with his family and friends. He was a past basketball coach at St. Mary's and biddy coach for Sacred Heart where his son and nephew, Ryan Connor dominated.
Tommy was an avid golfer and loved playing basketball at the Greendale YMCA on the weekends. He enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and taking long boat rides on Lake Quinsigamond. Tommy also loved music, sports and the Boston Celtics in particular. He couldn't wait for the Holidays with his family as he loved everyone being together, nights he never wanted to end and would always say "Let's Go." Above all, his greatest enjoyment were times spend with his family and always loved seeing them happy.
Tommy and his family want to give a huge thank you to the special people who cared for him at Worcester Healthcare Center especially Linda, Lisa, Jason and CNA's Lisa and Nicole. Their compassion for Tommy and his family will always be remembered. We Love you and Thank you from the bottom of our heart.
A period of calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 4-7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. A funeral Mass for Tommy will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 am in St. George's Church, 40 Brattle St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019