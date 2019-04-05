|
Thomas N. Brister, 36
Lancaster/Acton - Thomas N. Brister, devoted partner of Katie Haepers, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at House, at the age of 36, after a 14-month battle with cancer.
Tom is the beloved son of parents Robert Brister and Karye Hunsicker, and stepfather James Hatton. He is also survived by sister, Amy Godard, and husband Mike, and their sons, Jake and Luke; brother, Kenton Brister; sister, Ashley Brister; step-siblings, Rhiannon (David) Ciampanelli, A.J. (Jackie) Hatton, Rebecca Hatton, and their respective families; and his beloved extended family and friends.
Tom had a passion for music and excelled at playing the Baritone Saxophone, winning the Berklee College of Music Judge's Choice Award, All State Jazz Band Award and the Central District Class A Festival's Most Valuable Player. Tom graduated with highest honors from Nashoba Regional High School, and received a scholarship to the University of New Hampshire, where he played in the Jazz Band, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting. While at UNH, Tom received multiple Academic Achievement Awards, and went on to earn his Master of Business Administration from Babson College.
After college, Tom furthered his education, and became a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. Tom worked at Lantheus Medical Imaging as a Sales Operations Analyst.
He excelled at everything he put his mind to. He was strong and had the best sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors, the beach, playing video games, and music. Tom will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The Celebration of Tom's Life will continue immediately following calling hours, from 5:15-8:00 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Center, 39 Harvard Rd., Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Thomas N. Brister Scholarship Fund: send checks to Nashoba Regional Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 523, Bolton, MA 01740-0523, or online at: nashobaregional.dollarsforscholars.org. Either donation method please, specify the Thomas N. Brister fund.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019