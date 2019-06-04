Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Thomas A. Brogan 68

Sturbridge - Thomas A. Brogan, 68, of Shepard Rd. died June 2, 2019 at UMASS unexpectedly.

He leaves his former wife of 46 years Barbara ( Rasys) Brogan and his former mother-in-law Lillian (Cody) Rasys both of Westfield, his son Robert Brogan and his companion Margaret Stanley of Charlton, his 4 daughters Rebecca Rivest and her husband Jeremy of Westfield, Kelly Szewczynski and her husband Mike of Westfield, Kristy Brogan of Murfreesboro, TN, Nicole Berry and her husband David of Charlton; 2 brothers John Brogan of Sturbridge, Rick Brogan of Bristol, RI; 8 grandchildren Joey, Rob, Ava, Thomas, Emma, Zachary, Christopher, and Nathan.

He was born in Southbridge the son of James and Ellen (Northup) Brogan and lived in the area all his life.

He graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School and earned an Associates degree from Becker College.

He served in the US Marines.

He retired from the town of Sturbridge as mechanic in 2015 after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed his family, especially the company of his grandchildren. He was willing to help anyone who needed his assistance.

His funeral will be held at 10:AM Friday, June 7, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge. Burial will full Military Honors will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Calling hours are 5 to 8PM Thursday, June 6, in the funeral home.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019
