Thomas E. Brown, 69
WORCESTER - Thomas E. Brown, 69, of Worcester, died Tuesday, August 6th at home. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen M. (Kupfer) Brown; his three daughters, Jennifer A. Brown of Fitchburg, Kathleen L. Do and her husband, Cuong of Worcester and Jessica E. Brown of Holden; his brother, Donald Brown, Jr. of New York; two sisters, Beatrice Alafberg of Worcester and Donna Payne of Northborough; two grandchildren, Lea and Tyler Do, his faithful companion Brody and several nephews and nieces.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Donald and Blanche (Bleau) Brown. Thomas had been employed for many years as a machinist for Wyman-Gordon at it's Grafton Plant. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox and the New England Patriots, walking with his dog Brody; but most of all enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
His funeral is Monday, August 12th at 11:00 a.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in All Faith's Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019