Thomas S. Bullis, Jr., 56
Leicester - Thomas S. Bullis, Jr., 56, of Leicester died Tuesday, May 28th at home surrounded by his family. He leaves his stepfather, Jeffrey Hickox of Worcester; his brother, Patrick Bullis and his wife, Karen of Holden and their daughter, Jillian Bullis; a sister, Jacqueline Linnus of Worcester and her son, Conner Linnus; his step-sister, Catherine Knap and her husband, Christopher of California and their son, Hunter; his girlfriend, Konnie Davila of California.
He was born in Worcester the son of Thomas Bullis, Sr. and Phyllis A. (Conner) Hickox. Tom was a manager for over 20 years with Baker Corp and also worked for American Shoring, Inc. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping and spending time with his family and friends. Tommy was a passionate sports fan.
Calling hours are Monday, June 3rd from 5:30 until 6:30 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester followed by his memorial service at 6:30 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019