Thomas H. Burke, 24
WORCESTER - Thomas Henry Burke, 24, of Miami Shores, Florida, died unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Thomas is survived by his parents Mary Beth and Richard; his eight siblings who adored him Catherine, Elizabeth, Patrick and his fiancée Nicole Mahoney, Michael and his fiancée Mary Grace Monahan, Theresa, Richie, Robert, and Brigid; and his loving girlfriend Daniela Montoya. He also leaves behind his grandfather John J. Hearn, Sr. with whom he lived; aunts and uncles Lisa and Neil Gastonguay, Janet and John J. Hearn, Jr., and Terry Anne Hearn; and cousins Robert Gastonguay, Timothy and Sarah Gastonguay and their children Sam, Natalie, and Killian Gastonguay, Jack Hearn, and Mary Kate Hearn, as well as many dear friends in Worcester and Miami. He was so very loved.
Thomas was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Theresa Hearn, his paternal grandparents Susan and Richard Burke, and his brother Nicholas.
Thomas grew up in Worcester and moved to Miami in 2014. He was fearless, passionate, and kind. Thomas loved being outside and on the water. He was the captain of a boat in Miami, and loved scuba diving, snowboarding, and traveling. In his short life, Thomas had an impact on so many people. His favorite trips were ones he made to be with all of his siblings, and he was looking forward to being the best man in his brother's wedding. He was always positive, always telling jokes, and the party started when he walked in the room. If you met him, you loved him. Thomas's family and friends are so blessed to have had him in their lives.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, May 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. There will be a funeral Mass on Monday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Thomas's memory.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 12, 2019