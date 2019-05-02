|
Thomas E. Coyle, 63
WORCESTER - Thomas Edward Coyle, 63, of Worcester, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center after an illness.
He leaves his wife, Karen P. (Pratt) Coyle; four children, Thomas E. Coyle and his wife Kim, Elizabeth M. Coyle, Colleen Coyne and her husband Sean, and Sara Arsenault and her husband Christopher; three grandchildren, Thomas, Jacob and Calvin; and a close family friend, Kailey Reed.
Tom also leaves his siblings, Anne Kilcoyne and her husband Thomas, Fran Coyle and his wife Jo-Anne, David Coyle, Mark Coyle and his wife Kathy, and Elizabeth Plourde and her husband Michael; and his mother-in-law Marjorie A. Pratt and a large extended family.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Francis W. and Marie A. (McGillicuddy) Coyle, and his brother Stephen J. Coyle.
Tom graduated from Doherty Memorial High School and was fortunate to fulfill his childhood dream of driving an 18-wheeler for more than 40 years. He worked for a variety of companies including Worcester Sand and Gravel hauling materials. He spent many winters plowing streets throughout central Massachusetts.
Tom also enjoyed time with his family on vacations or trips to an air show.
Calling hours are Sunday, May 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 5, 2019