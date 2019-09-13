|
Thomas J. Cullen, 89
Uxbridge MA - Mr. Thomas J. Cullen. 89. Of Uxbridge MA and formerly of Milford MA died Wednesday (September 11, 2019) at the UMASS-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester MA, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Cullen was born in Whitinsville MA, the son of the late Chief of Police J. Albert Cullen and the late Mildred (Riley) Cullen. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School, Class of 1947. He also was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and served as a Special Agent with the US Army Counterintelligence Corps during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Cullen later received graduate degrees from Boston State Teachers College and from Boston University. He began his teaching career as a high school English teacher at Northbridge High School in 1956. In 1960 he became Guidance Director of the newly opened Nipmuc Regional High School. In 1968 he became Guidance Director of the Waltham Public Schools. He was appointed Superintendent of the Blackstone Millville Regional School District in 1970 and served there until 1990 when he became Superintendent of the Milford Public Schools. He retired in 1996.
Mr. Cullen was involved in the construction of the Blackstone Millville Regional High School, the addition to the John F. Kennedy Elementary School, the A. F. Maloney School and the Millville Elementary School.
He leaves his beloved wife of fifteen years, Miriam (Shea) Cullen. His first wife of forty-six years, Maureen (O'Brien) Cullen , died in 1999. He also leaves his six children: Brien Cullen and his wife Mary of Westborough MA, Michael Cullen and his wife Suzan of Amherst NH, Kathleen Pound and her husband Donald of Quincy MA, Thomas J. "Waxie" Cullen Jr. and his companion Mary DiAntonio of Milford MA, Maura Cullen, wife of Dawn Thompson of South Burlington VT and Coleen, wife of Hector Ferreira of Milford MA; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He also leaves his four sisters-in-law: Claire, wife of Harry Webber of Milford MA, Mary Niro of Milford MA, Sonya Cullen of Uxbridge MA and Lorraine Courtois of Uxbridge MA; also many nieces & nephews.
Mr. Cullen was the brother of the late James Cullen, the late Margaret Igo and her late husband, John. He was the brother-in-law of the late William & Margaret Balmelli; the late Angelo Niro and the late John Courtois.
Mr. Cullen served as President of the Worcester County Superintendents Association and President of the Tri County Superintendents Association. He was also President of the Massachusetts Superintendents Association, as well as the New England Superintendents Association. He was active in the battle against drugs in the schools and was appointed by Governor Michael Dukakis to serve as his drug czar from 1986 to 1988.
Mr. Cullen was active in community affairs, serving on numerous boards in Milford and as an officer and board member of Tri alley Inc., with offices in Dudley MA.
His funeral, with Military Honors, will be held Tuesday (September 17th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Monday (September 16th) from 4pm to 8pm.
Visit www.edwardsmemoralfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages you to make a donation to The Thomas & Maureen O'Brien Cullen Unsung Hero Scholarship Fund, c/o Coleen Ferreira, 23 Beaver Pond Road, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019