Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Thomas Davis Obituary
Thomas Henry Davis, 67

WORCESTER - Thomas Henry Davis, 67, passed away in Worcester Massachusetts on May 9, 2020. He was a master of many trades but was well known as a Statistician, and Financial Consultant who touched the lives of many. He had a very determined spirit with intelligence beyond our years, and jokingly referred to himself as an "Institution" on a consistent basis. Everything he valued in life revolved around the importance of education, and he made sure that his family and friends based their lives around that principle as well.

He is predeceased by his parents Agnes Mahalia Davis and Thomas Henry Davis Sr as well as his sisters Sheila Gray and Clara Tom.

He is survived by his wife, Helena T. Davis; his children, Henry M. Davis (daughter-in-law Michelle Walker-Davis), Kurt J. Davis (daughter-in-law Qiana Gibbs), Stacy N. Davis (son-in-law Nathan Lynch-McCain), and Kelsey E. Davis; his grandchildren, Morgan N. Davis and Myles T. Davis; his siblings, Peter Davis, Meigan Davis, Lynette Davis, Pansy Munroe, Agnes Williams, Vivette Collins and Bernice Davis.

May his soul finally rest in peace with the Lord and may he continue to look over us until we all reunite.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester is directing arrangements, which are private. Thomas will be buried in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020
