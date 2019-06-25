|
|
Thomas H. Dodds, 60
PAXTON - Thomas H. Dodds, 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, under the loving care of his family and the compassionate care team at Rose Monahan Hospice Home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He will be affectionately remembered and missed by his wife of 18 years, Jane E. (Eident) Dodds; beloved son, Thomas Dodds and his wife, Erin; two sisters, Dottie Radcliffe-Bates of Old Orchard Beach, ME and Gail Bernier of Manchaug; sister-in-law, Anne Krasnecky of Ware; brothers-in-law, Robert Eident of Hopkinton and Michael Eident of Holden; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Grace and Nolan; nieces and nephews. Tom's first wife, Carol (Keegan) Dodds, passed away in 1997.
Tom was the son of Donald and Carol (Smith) Dodds and lived 17 years in Spencer and 16 years in Barre before moving to Paxton in 2017. Tom was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School, class of 1977. He began his career in healthcare at Worcester State Hospital where he worked for 10 years. He worked the last 20 years at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus in the Pediatric ICU as a Critical Care Technician and in the Gastrointestinal Department as a GI tech, retiring due to illness. Tom also was an EMT for the Spencer Fire Department for 17 years.
He loved being outdoors and enjoyed deep sea fishing, spending time at his hunting camp in Danforth, Maine and vacationing along the Maine coast. Tom had a large appetite for living life to its fullest and eating well prepared meals. His love of food didn't stop at eating; he was a well seasoned cook and loved preparing meals in his backyard on the grill for family and friends. Tom will always be remembered as a kind, gentle soul with a great sense of humor.
Relatives and friends are invited visit with Tom's family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at St. Columba Church, 10 Richards Ave., Paxton. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602, or the Town of Paxton Fire Department, 576 Pleasant St., Paxton, MA 01612. To share memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019