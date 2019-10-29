Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wrentham Developmental Center
Graves Auditorium
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
1951 - 2019
Thomas Doherty Obituary
Thomas Doherty, 68

Worcester/Wrentham - Thomas F. Doherty, age 68, only son of Barbara (Ryan) Doherty and Walter Doherty, died October 24, 2019 in the comfort of his home at Wrentham Developmental Center, in the care of his beloved staff and housemates.

He leaves many cousins in the Ryan, Hastings, and Ulevich families throughout the country. His cousin, Mary Ann (Hastings) Ulevich of Worcester was his guardian. Tommy enjoyed family visits, photographs, cigars, coffee, the Beatles and the Red Sox. A charming conversationalist, he never missed an opportunity to chat.

Tommy was born in Winchester, MA and grew up in Woburn, enjoying a large extended family. He spent more than twenty years at Devereux School in Pennsylvania, before moving to the Templeton Developmental Center, in Templeton, MA in 1972. He lived and worked there until the facility closed his residence in 2010, moving then to Wrentham Developmental Center, Wrentham, MA where he was warmly welcomed into the community.

Funeral services, provided by R.J. Ross Funeral Home in Wrentham, will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Wrentham Developmental Center, Graves Auditorium, with a calling hour from 10am to 11am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. A brief reception will be held at the Auditorium. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, MA.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Coalition of Families and Advocates, Inc. (COFAR) at 3 Hodges St., Mansfield, MA 02048 or at www.cofar.org , or to the Special Gifts Fund at Wrentham Developmental Center, PO Box 144, Wrentham, MA 02093.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
