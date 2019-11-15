Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church
1 Lowell St
Seabrook Beach, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dolan


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Dolan Obituary
Thomas A. Dolan

Saraland, AL - Tom Dolan, 62, of Saraland, Alabama passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1956 in Holden, MA, a son of the late William V. and Jacquelyn (Whitcomb) Dolan, Jr.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Monique, daughters, Taylor and Mackenzie, son-in-law, Brett, grandson, Bryce, brothers Garrett (Kathy), John (Debra), James (Som), and J. Michael; sisters Catherine (Jeff) Carlisle, Anne Dolan-Leonard, and Mary (Andrew) Sawyer; mother-in-law Paulette Girard; brothers-in-law Marc (Martha) Girard and Guy (Tammy) Girard; sisters-in-law, Gisele (Robert) Leone, and Danielle (Jeff) McAuliffe; 33 nieces and nephews; aunts; and many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by brothers, Paul and William, and father-in-law Albert Girard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church, 1 Lowell St., Seabrook Beach, NH. Burial will follow in Maple Lane Cemetery, Stratham, NH. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, Hampton, NH. No flowers please. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com for donation information, to read Tom's complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -