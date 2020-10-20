Thomas J. Duffy, III
Clinton - Thomas Joseph Duffy, III of Lemon Grove, CA, formerly of Clinton, MA, died October 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Marian (Molly) P. Woodward in 1990, and his wife of 6 years Barbara Jean Wells in 1998. He is survived by his son Ron Wells and his wife Joann, with whom he lived; daughter Toni of Corona del Mar, CA; son Rick of Blackfoot, ID; grandchildren Stephanie, Kirklan, Emily, Erin, Lauren, and Brian; and 10 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 18 nieces and nephews, more than 25 grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and 15 great-grand nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents Thomas J. and Emma (Herrmann) Duffy and his five siblings Violet McAuliffe, Rita Duffy, Helen Hastings, Margaret Pellerin, and Raymond Duffy.
Mr. Duffy was born in Clinton in 1921 and graduated from Clinton High School in 1938. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1940 and served in the 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division during WWII. He continued on active duty for 26 years, retiring as a Master Gunnery Sergeant after serving in the Korean War and two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, where he received the Navy Achievement Medal. After his retirement from the Marines, he worked for and retired from the Sperry Rand/Univac Corporation, an early pioneer in electronics and computers. Personally, he was a beloved son, brother, and husband, a great dad, loving grandfather, and favorite uncle. His family and friends were everything to him. He loved to listen and teach children skills for life through everything from checkers to coins. He was a skilled woodworker, builder, and gardener, a voracious reader, an avid crossword puzzle master, and a raconteur. Due to current travel restrictions, a memorial service and burial with military honors will be held in Clinton next spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Semper Fi Fund in his name [semperfifund.org/donate/
]. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com