Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
1222 Main Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dunphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dunphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Dunphy Obituary
Thomas F. Dunphy, 91

Worcester - Thomas F. Dunphy, 91, of Worcester died peacefully Friday, August 30th in UMASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER – University Campus with his daughter by his side. His wife of 56 years, V. Jeanne N. (Dupuis) Dunphy died in 2008. He leaves his daughter, Cathleen Dunphy of Worcester with whom he lived and several nieces and nephews.

He was born in Worcester, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Robinson) Dunphy. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War, retiring in 1992 from Thom McAn Shoe where he worked as a manager for 50 years. Mr. Dunphy was a fishing fanatic and enjoyed the art of conversation. He enjoyed spending summers at the Cape, specifically Dennis. He was a wonderful father, devoted husband to his late wife who was his high school sweetheart. Thomas was always kind to others and in return he asked to pay it forward.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street with a Mass at 12:30 PM. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is directing arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now