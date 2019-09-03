|
|
Thomas F. Dunphy, 91
Worcester - Thomas F. Dunphy, 91, of Worcester died peacefully Friday, August 30th in UMASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER – University Campus with his daughter by his side. His wife of 56 years, V. Jeanne N. (Dupuis) Dunphy died in 2008. He leaves his daughter, Cathleen Dunphy of Worcester with whom he lived and several nieces and nephews.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Robinson) Dunphy. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War, retiring in 1992 from Thom McAn Shoe where he worked as a manager for 50 years. Mr. Dunphy was a fishing fanatic and enjoyed the art of conversation. He enjoyed spending summers at the Cape, specifically Dennis. He was a wonderful father, devoted husband to his late wife who was his high school sweetheart. Thomas was always kind to others and in return he asked to pay it forward.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street with a Mass at 12:30 PM. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is directing arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019