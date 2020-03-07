|
|
Thomas N. Dzaugis, 62
WORCESTER - Thomas N. Dzaugis, died unexpectedly of a heart attack at home on Tuesday, March 3, at age 62. He was the beloved husband of Noel Stewart.
Tom was born in Worcester, to Charles L. and Norma C. (Whited) Dzaugis. He graduated from Burncoat High School and received his degree in Forestry from UMASS, Amherst in 1980.
Tom was devoted to sustainable and organic gardening. After college he was a Peace Corps volunteer in Huehuetenango, Guatemala for three years on a project to reforest a mountainside for erosion control. Tom managed Worm's Way Garden Supply for many years before opening his own store, Green Path Garden Supply in 2006. His organic home garden was his passion and fed family, friends and neighbors. He was a friend and mentor to fellow gardeners, neighbors and customers.
Tom and Noel were companions in life and love for 20 years. When they married on May 18, 2017 Tom became stepfather to Noel's children, Zoe and Neil Klopfenstein and grandfather to Neil and wife Andrea's son Aurelio. Tom also leaves his brothers: Lawrence Dzaugis and his wife Patricia of Villa Ridge, MO; Andrew Dzaugis and his wife Carolyn Droser of Holden; and John Dzaugis and his wife Nancy Kane of Intervale, NH; his sisters: Cathryn Dzaugis and her husband James Cadieux of Aiken, SC; Lizbeth Gustavson and her husband Sten of Worcester, and Mary O'Coin and her husband Terence of Sturbridge; and many nieces and nephews. Tom mourned the loss of his canine companion, Jasper, this winter.
Visiting Hours will be held Saturday, March 14 from 11am to 1pm at Callahan and Fay Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. A Celebration of Tom's Life is planned for the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mass Audubon's Broad Meadow Brook Conservation Center and Wildlife Sanctuary at www.massaudubon.org/get-involved/ways-to-give, Heifer International, at www.heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.htm, or to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 12, 2020