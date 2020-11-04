1/1
Thomas Early
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colonel Thomas M. Early, USMC (Ret.)

Worcester - On Monday, November 2, 2020, Colonel Thomas Michael Early, USMC, (ret.), loving husband of Marie and father of Patrick and Kathleen, passed away after a long illness at the age of 78.

Thomas was born on June 25, 1942 in Worcester, Mass. to Luke and Mabel (Hill) Early. He graduated from St. John's Prep in Worcester, North Adams State College (BS), and Central Michigan University (MA.) He received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in May 1964.

Throughout his long distinguished career in the Marine Corps, he earned 3 Legions of Merit, a Bronze Star with Combat V, a Purple Heart, and numerous other citations. He served with distinction in Vietnam as a company commander with the 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines. Following his retirement from the Marine Corps, he led a JROTC program, taught high school science, and was the director of the Virginia Commonwealth Challenge program.

Thomas is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Marie, his two children, Patrick (Karina) and Kathleen, and three grandchildren, Liam, Meghan, and Mikayla.

For information on services go to www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved