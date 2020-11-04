Colonel Thomas M. Early, USMC (Ret.)
Worcester - On Monday, November 2, 2020, Colonel Thomas Michael Early, USMC, (ret.), loving husband of Marie and father of Patrick and Kathleen, passed away after a long illness at the age of 78.
Thomas was born on June 25, 1942 in Worcester, Mass. to Luke and Mabel (Hill) Early. He graduated from St. John's Prep in Worcester, North Adams State College (BS), and Central Michigan University (MA.) He received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in May 1964.
Throughout his long distinguished career in the Marine Corps, he earned 3 Legions of Merit, a Bronze Star with Combat V, a Purple Heart, and numerous other citations. He served with distinction in Vietnam as a company commander with the 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines. Following his retirement from the Marine Corps, he led a JROTC program, taught high school science, and was the director of the Virginia Commonwealth Challenge program.
Thomas is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Marie, his two children, Patrick (Karina) and Kathleen, and three grandchildren, Liam, Meghan, and Mikayla.
For information on services go to www.altmeyerfh.com
